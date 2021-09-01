Nearly 140 Hurricane Ida evacuees remain at Shreveport shelter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Evacuees from Hurricane Ida are still arriving at the state-run shelter in Shreveport.

As of Wednesday morning, shelter officials said there were a total of 139 evacuees at the former Sam’s building on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport.

The shelter, which is set up for evacuees with no means of transportation, had 107 staying there on Monday and 115 on Tuesday. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services deputy Communications director Sean Ellis says the number fluctuates every day because people are coming and going, and how long they may have to stay depends on how bad the damage is back home in southeast Louisiana.

“As parishes complete damage assessments, parishes will work with residents to determine sheltering needs,” Ellis said. “The state is ready to support parishes with sheltering.”

Evacuee Jerry Belton, 72, says he went days without power before arriving from New Orleans with his wife Wednesday morning.

“The lights went out, there’s no air in the apartments or nothing. And I had to leave, I couldn’t stay up in no hot apartments. It’s hot outside and in the apartments.”

He said Wednesday was his first time at the shelter and is unsure how long he and his wife can stay.

“Everything is going to turn out all right. God didn’t bring it his far just to forget about us,” Belton said.

Ellis said the shelter used to accept pets “when it was a general population shelter,” adding due to the surge of the delta variant, “DCFS has doubled the space allocated to each person in shelters to accommodate for social distancing and masks must be worn.”