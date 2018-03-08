Nearly $200,000 worth of drugs found inside Shreveport home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Narcotics agents seized 17 pounds of marijuana during a drug raid in south Shreveport.

Around 5: 30 a.m. Tuesday members of the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Brushy Bayou. 

During the search agents seized marijuana, more than $8,500 in cash and a handgun.  The street value of the marijuana is estimated at $174,000.

Anthony Murray, 46, who lived at the home, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Distribution of Schedule 1, Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss