Nearly $200,000 worth of drugs found inside Shreveport home

Narcotics agents seized 17 pounds of marijuana during a drug raid in south Shreveport.

Around 5: 30 a.m. Tuesday members of the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Brushy Bayou.

During the search agents seized marijuana, more than $8,500 in cash and a handgun. The street value of the marijuana is estimated at $174,000.

Anthony Murray, 46, who lived at the home, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Distribution of Schedule 1, Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.