Nearly 6,700 Caddo residents cast early votes for the Dec. 8 election

Early voting in Caddo Parish ended at 6 p.m. Saturday with a total of 6,681 voters casting early or sending in votes by ballot.

The early-voter total is not complete until all the by-mail ballots have been received. The deadline for those votes is Dec. 4.

According to Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Ernie Roberson, the party, racial, gender and type (in-person or by-male) breakdown of the early votes tallied so far is as follows:

3828 Democrat voters

2132 Republican voters

721 Other Party voters

3322 White voters

3191 Black voters

168 Other voters

2636 male voters

4044 female voters

4008 in-person voters

2673 by-mail voters

Election day is Saturday, December 8th. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. To find your polling place, please go to caddovoter.org and click on ” Where Do I Vote?”