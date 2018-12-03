Nearly 6,700 Caddo residents cast early votes for the Dec. 8 election

Early voting in Caddo Parish ended at 6 p.m. Saturday with a total of 6,681 voters casting early or sending in votes by ballot.
The early-voter total is not complete until all the by-mail ballots have been received. The deadline for those votes is Dec. 4.
According to Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Ernie Roberson, the party, racial, gender and type (in-person or by-male) breakdown of the early votes tallied so far is as follows:
- 3828 Democrat voters
- 2132 Republican voters
- 721 Other Party voters
- 3322 White voters
- 3191 Black voters
- 168 Other voters
- 2636 male voters
- 4044 female voters
- 4008 in-person voters
- 2673 by-mail voters
Election day is Saturday, December 8th. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. To find your polling place, please go to caddovoter.org and click on ” Where Do I Vote?”