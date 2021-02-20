Need drinking water? Here is where to look in NWLA

(KTAL/KMSS) – While utility companies and law enforcement agencies have restored water in some areas in ArkLaTex after a week of extreme winter weather wreaked havoc on local water systems, many people are still waiting and under boil advisories.

During his briefing Saturday in Shreveport, Gov. John Bel Edwards said those who need water and assistance should contact their local Office of Emergency Preparedness for information on resources available in their area.

In the meantime, here is a list of places distributing water in the region:

Caddo Parish The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says water is on its way from Dallas and should arrive in time for distribution in Shreveport and surrounding areas on Sunday, Feb. 21. Details here. Local non-profits have teamed up to provide four distribution sites Sunday around Shreveport for those in need of water, food, and necessities. Details here. Music Mountain Water will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 on the corner of Stoner and Gilbert Ave. with a limited supply available for purchase. The company says prices vary depending on package size.

DeSoto Parish – The DeSoto Parish Sheriffs Office will be distributing water Sunday, Feb. 21 at Mansfield HS, Logansport HS, and North De Soto HS at 2 p.m., as well as at the Old Frierson fire station/Community center at 2 p.m., the Pelican Library at 3 p.m., and Stanley High School at 3 p.m. DPSO says supplies are limited and are meant for those who are most in need at this time.

Greenwood, La. – The Town of Greenwood has a limited supply of emergency portable water that can be made available to anyone who cannot otherwise obtain it through their local merchants. If anyone needs water, please call Veronica Brown, Town Clerk at 318-464-1455.

Bienville Parish – Bienville Parish OHSEP is working with the Louisiana National Guard on getting drinking water there, but they are still in the planning stages and working to get the water. People looking for information can check the Bienville Parish Police Jury Facebook page, can call the Police Jury office line at 318-263-2019, or check their website.

Webster Parish – The parish is currently not providing any water assistance. They have requested some bottled water but it has not arrived yet and they are not sure when it will. If officials do provide any bottled water assistance, they will let the public know. Anyone needing assistance can call OHSEP Dir. Brian Williams at 318-371-1128 and leave a message with the type of assistance needed.

Natchitoches Parish – At the request of Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond, the bottled water has been delivered to parish fire districts as points of distribution for the public. If anyone needs bottled water, please contact the parish fire district chief in the area they live in. Bottled water is also being sold at businesses in the City and the Parish of Natchitoches.

Water distributions will be updated on this story as more information becomes available. If anyone knows of other places where water distribution is happening, email KTALNews@nexstar.tv.