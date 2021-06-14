Need to cool off? City of Shreveport opens cooling centers for residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for a place to escape the scorching heat the City of Shreveport has you covered.

Multiple cooling centers will be available around town for residents searching for relief from the hot temperatures.

The cooling centers, which opened Monday, June 14, have air conditioning, free bottled water, and designated sitting areas.

The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The following community centers will serve as cooling centers:

A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th St.

Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Rd.

David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Ln.

Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter St.

Mamie Hicks Community Center – 200 Mayfair Dr.

Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Dr.