Neighbors in Belcher dispute over housing of dogs

BELCHER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ongoing feud between neighbors in the town of Belcher has dogs at the center of it.

David Strahan is an alderman in the town of Belcher. He said he’s reported his neighbor to Caddo Parish Animal Control various times since January because more than a dozen dogs are being kept in a pen behind his home.

“He hasn’t been in compliance for nine months and I just have issues with Animal Services doing their job,” said David Strahan, Belcher alderman.

Strahan said the smell of dog feces travels to his backyard and the barking keeps him up at night.

“I want to see him go down to four dogs. We don’t want a puppy mill in Belcher. Because of all these barking dogs it’s going to depreciate our property values as well,” Strahan said.

Strahan said the smell has gotten better since the parish required his neighbor to install a septic system.

“The pound has been out here,” said Belcher resident and dog owner Jacob Gibson. “They come once a week and make sure I’m getting things done. I’m up to code now. They’re going over the kennel permit as we speak. The dogs are not barking, they’re not a nuisance. We’re standing here with a stranger with a camera and there’s 14 dogs behind us and they’re not barking at us.”

Gibson said he’s spent thousands of dollars to meet parish kennel codes and moved the pen further away from the fence line he shares with his neighbor.

Gibson said the dogs are for cattle herding and hog hunting, and he keeps them in a pen to prevent breeding, fights, and getting loose.

“They get their shots, they get their heart worm medicine, they get all their pills and medicine they need. Anything happens they go the vet. These dogs are well taken care of. They may be in pen, but they’re working dogs. They’re not a Yorkie that someone has on their couch.”

Gibson said the dogs are not being abused and he considers them family.

“I care very much for them. For one, I make a living with these dogs, but two, every dog I have I’ve raised since they were puppies so I have an attachment to them.”

This is where the neighbors agree.

“I mean, he’s a hard-working kid who wants his dogs. He loves his dogs. But I don’t need to hear or smell his dogs,” Strahan said.

The Caddo Parish spokesperson Krystle Grindley said animal control officers have been to Gibson’s property many times since January and addressed the issues reported by Strahan. Officers went there as recently as Thursday. They also do cold visits where Gibson does not know when they will show up. Officers report he’s up to parish codes for housing the dogs and they are healthy and vaccinated.

The parish said without a commercial kennel license, the limit is four outside dogs. Gibson was approved for a commercial kennel permit, which comes with further annual inspections.

