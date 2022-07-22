SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Shreveport neighborhoods where police are installing cameras that can detect speeders and issue citations through the mail are happy about the new technology aimed at keeping kids safe going to and from school.

“Oh, it’s like going down highways,” said Charles Brooks, who lives a block away from Westwood Elementary School on Jewella Ave. “I’ll go back to the house because I don’t want to see it because it bothers me.”

Another neighbor who lives across the street from Brooks says she doesn’t even let her grandchildren play outside.

“I’m more concerned about the other children because I don’t want anybody child to get ran over, or elderly people. We have people that walk daily going throughout here.”

They say some drivers don’t even stop for the four-way stop signs.

“It would be really great for the cameras in the school zones, to catch these people that are just driving through here recklessly.”

But critics of the photo-ticketing technology argue that ticketing traffic violations through a camera violate the fourth amendment, which allows citizens to face their accusers in court. Others say they’re not accurate enough and sometimes ticket the wrong person.

In south Louisiana, particularly New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette, citizens and lawmakers have debated their constitutionality for years. A state appeals court ruled in May that the use of the technology for traffic enforcement in Baton Rouge is constitutional, but a class action suit is ongoing over the city’s Department of Public Works operating the system. The plaintiffs in that case claim the DPW does not have the authority to enforce the city’s traffic laws.

The use of photos to enforce traffic violations is illegal in eight states.

One Louisiana lawmaker this year introduced a bill this year that would have put the issue to the voters. State Representative Paul Hollis (R) of St. Tammany Parish proposed House Bill 85, which would have given voters the opportunity to decide on a constitutional amendment prohibiting parish governments and local municipalities from authorizing the use of automated speed enforcement devices to regulate traffic.

Hollis also introduced House Bill 181, which would have prohibited the sharing of ticket proceeds between the company that manages the cameras and the local law enforcement agencies. Neither proposed bill made it out of committee.

The Biden administration is encouraging the use of speed safety cameras through the Build Back Better Plan by offering funding for camera ticketing programs for cities and states as a way to decrease the number of road fatalities.

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says citizens that are opposed to the cameras in their state or community should speak out.