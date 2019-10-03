Neighbors say “No” to housing development plan in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) What started as a petition grew to voices being heard as west Shreveport neighbors let the Metropolitan Planning Commission know they oppose a housing development plan.

Neighbors told the MPC they support development, but not this kind which they feel would lower the quality of their neighborhood.

The West Shreveport Alliance came out in full force Wednesday night to tell the MPC they do not want a low-income condo complex to be built next to their Brookshire’s off Pines and Jefferson Paige Road.

“These properties soon become an eyesore suffering from disrepair, litter and thus increasing blight in our community,” said Joyce Lawrence, west Shreveport Neighborhood Alliance.

One of their main concerns was crime and said they just experienced a recent shooting at the La Tierra apartments. Along with how they do not trust the private housing company, Rowanoak that’s out of Jackson, Mississippi.

“I have taken the opportunity to go out and find all the properties that they have under taken in the United States. Most of these properties are built out of very cheap material which also means the use very cheap labor,” said one alliance member.

Members also said this kind of development would be a step back for their area which has already suffered.

“If you look at our area it’s becoming a dumping ground,” said another member.

Their commissioner Louis Johnson and city councilmen Jerry Bowman also spoke out in opposition.

“I want to thank each of you in advance for listening and respecting the wishes of this community and ask you would soundly defeat this,” said Louis Johnson, Caddo Commission District 12.

“I just want that on the record that we’re not for this being built in our community,” said Jerry Bowman, Shreveport City Council District G.

Last week they gain 720 signatures on a petition to oppose it and presented even more to the MPC during the meeting.

Ultimately their voices were heard as the MPC rejected the application which was met with cheers from the citizens.

“I think the citizens here are sharing with us and asking us to work with them because there’s much work to be done in west Shreveport,” said Alan Clarke, MPC executive director.

Neighbors told the MPC this is not the first time they’ve had to do this about this type of housing and they’ll be back if it comes up again.

We did reach out to the developer who did not have a comment.