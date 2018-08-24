Neighbors want answers at SPD community meeting

Thursday night neighbors demand answers from the Shreveport Police Department. A community meeting is held in the Southern Hills community, but people say they were left with more questions.

There wasn’t an empty seat at the packed community meeting at the Southern Hills Community Center. Residents had the chance to meet face to face with members of the police department. SPD is hosting a series of meetings to discuss crime and public safety.

One neighbor says tonight they were given information, but no plan or solution.

David Cox says, “Crime rate is up in Southern Hills. Burglaries are up in Southern Hills. We have homicides in Southern Hills. We are tax payers. We deserve better. Shreveport deserves answers. We’re not getting them. I didn’t get any answers today, that makes me go home and feel better.”

Another community meeting will be held next Thursday, August at airport park community center…. from 6-7 pm.

The Shreveport Police Department tells us their goal at these meetings is to answer questions and address neighbor’s concerns.