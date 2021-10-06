New app for Shreveport residents to report blight, illegal dumping, and more

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in Shreveport have a new tool to help clean up the city.

As part of the city’s “Cleaner Shreveport” campaign, the city’s Technology Department is offering the SeeClickFix app.

You can report areas that need to be cleaned up including blight and illegal dumping, and request special pick-up of bulk items or code violations. Requests will be sent to the appropriate department.

You can also follow the process and receive updates. The app is designed to be user-friendly.

“It’s a lot simpler to submit an issue now instead of 20 different fields you got to fill out for one pothole, now you just drag a pin on the map,” explained Shreveport’s Chief Technology Officer, Keith Hanson. “Here’s the pothole and here’s what we’re seeing. This is one way that you as a citizen can contribute to cleaning up our city, beautifying our city, and making it a safer place.”

The SeeClickFix app is free to download on all app stores.