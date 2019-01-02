New Arkansas-side Mayor sets sights on economic development Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The new year brings a new mayor for Texarkana.

Earlier today Allen Brown was sworn in to fulfill the duties as the head of the Arkansas side.

This is the first time Brown has held a position in public office. He said he is excited to get to work on improving the city budget and bringing businesses to the city.

"I don't think it's just Texarkana, Arkansas, we've got a great regional hub here that Texarkana, Arkansas, can help capitalize on, and so I want to help push that agenda forward and get some economic development going," said Brown.

Brown was unopposed in the mayoral race after Ruth Penney Bell decided to not seek re-election.