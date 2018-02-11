New BAFB commander sworn in

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barksdale Air Force Base is welcoming a new commander to the ranks. 

“Beginning for me and for the unit,” said new 307th Maintenance Group leader Casey Cooley. “Taking command is a big responsibility, it’s a big thing. I don’t produce much. But, I’m held accountable and I really look at my people as my people. It’s my family. I’m taking care of them. I support them. I get them whatever they need.” 

He will oversee more than 500 personnel responsible to supplying program management and guidance for repair to the B-52 Stratofortress aircraft. 

“There’s always difficulties right,” asks current 307th bomb wing commander Robert Vanhoy. “There’s no doubt that we don’t have all that in the 307th. A pride. An individual spirit that holds them together.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories