New BAFB commander sworn in

Barksdale Air Force Base is welcoming a new commander to the ranks.

“Beginning for me and for the unit,” said new 307th Maintenance Group leader Casey Cooley. “Taking command is a big responsibility, it’s a big thing. I don’t produce much. But, I’m held accountable and I really look at my people as my people. It’s my family. I’m taking care of them. I support them. I get them whatever they need.”

He will oversee more than 500 personnel responsible to supplying program management and guidance for repair to the B-52 Stratofortress aircraft.

“There’s always difficulties right,” asks current 307th bomb wing commander Robert Vanhoy. “There’s no doubt that we don’t have all that in the 307th. A pride. An individual spirit that holds them together.”