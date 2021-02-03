New I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange still on track to be finished by end of year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work on the Barksdale Interchange at Interstate 20 and I-220 is moving along ahead of schedule, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

The state broke ground in May 2019 on the $74 million project that will create a new access road into BAFB extending southward from the existing I-20/I-220 interchange. This week, workers are hanging bridge girders to support the decks that will make up the overpass portion of the interchange.

LA DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson was in Bossier City Wednesday to see progress on construction, which he said is 60% completed and ahead of schedule. Wilson said he sees the project as an on-ramp to more economic growth in the area.

“Infrastructure is economic development. With this new route, you will see other services come.”

The LA DOTD says the new road and gate will consider projected population growth, increased traffic counts, enhance security, and will improve traffic congestion at other base entrance points. It will also improve access times for Barksdale employees and their families, providing easier commutes to schools and other local attractions.

This project, as well as two other significant infrastructure projects in other parts of Louisiana, are being funded through the state’s first issuance of GARVEE bonds, which are special bonds that will be repaid over 12 years using federal funds allocated to Louisiana.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish as work continues.

The expected completion date for the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project is October 2021.