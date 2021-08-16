New Boston man dies after his truck collides with an 18-wheeler

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A New Boston man was killed after his pickup truck collided with an 18-wheeler in Bowie County.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Saturday on US 82 just west of US 259 near DeKalb.

According to DPS, a 2001 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a trailer, driven by 42-year-old Jason McManus, of Columbia, La., was traveling east on US 82. The driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, 44-year-old Bradly Lara, was making a turn from the westbound lane into a parking lot and failed to yield the right-of-way to the Peterbilt.

Lara died at the scene. McManus was not injured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.