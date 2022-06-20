TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Texarkana, Texas voted unanimously last week to name the Gibson Lane bridge over Wagner Creek the ‘Officer Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge.’

Councilmember Bill Harp proposed the naming of the bridge to honor Officer Sprague, who died in the line of duty on June 14, 2013, at the age of 30 in a hit-and-run crash as he answered a dispatch call.

“The purpose also of naming this bridge in memory of Officer Sprague is to show support from the community for the memory of Officer Sprague, who was who was killed in the line of duty actually nine years ago today,” said Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Sprague served with Texarkana, Texas Police Department for two years and served with many law enforcement agencies in Arkansas.