New “Bud Barn” will welcome patrons for Bossier’s first concert since Covid

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is reviving their entertainment industry with a sneak peak at a new space.

The Brookshire Grocery Arena unveiled their new ‘Bud Barn’ sponsored by Budweiser and Shreveport’s Eagle Distributing. It’s right outside the concert space for people to gather for drinks and food.

The general manager said their industry was hit hard by Covid-19 and they had to lay off staff. So they’re fortunate to add a new space and welcome people back for the first concert since the pandemic began.

“During the pandemic we really took a lot of time to think about what our business goals were and it’s always been entertainment, but I think more than ever we realize that our life is about people. So we really are focusing customer service and enhancing people’s experience while they are here,” said Rebecca Bonnevier, Brookshire Grocery Arena General Manager.

Bossier City councilmembers along with the Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon-cutting.

The space will officially open to the public next Thursday night when the rock bands 3 Doors Down and Seether will perform.