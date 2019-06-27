New business comes to historic Shreveport site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

A first of its kind business breaks ground today in downtown Shreveport.

The former Arlington Hotel on Cotton Street will transform into an entertainment complex. It will be a distillery called “Every Man A King Distilling”.

It will include an industrial building for people to watch the process, a speak-easy downstairs and a music club upstairs. It will also have a restaurant called The Revenir.

“I think this was the last chance for this cool building. The Arlington Hotel is about 100 years old. It was not in good shape. Had Lindsey and her husband not come along I don’t know if we would have this building for the future. So I’m super excited about our history becoming our future,” said Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority.

They expect it to open early 2020.