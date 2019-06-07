New CBD store comes to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La - A new CBD store made its way to Bossier City and the owner said it's been booming with customers since it opened May 21st. The "Your CBD Store" in Bossier is the sixth store of its kind in Louisiana. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that comes from the cannabis plant.

The Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says it will soon offer applications to businesses that want to sell CBD products. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill allowing this yesterday. The owner of the airline drive location says CBD changed her life despite the misconceptions people have about it. "I tell everybody, listen, It is not going to get you high. Last year, I lost my husband. I went through a really rough time. I had some problems sleeping, depression and anxiety. I really didn't want to go with the medicine because everything usually has side effects," said Yulia Zangeeva.

There are also CBD products for pets.

Although some retailers already are selling CBD items, Louisiana officials say they will need to obtain a permit.

