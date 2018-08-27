New commissioner of higher ed. takes a tour of Shreveport colleges

SHREVEPORT, La - The Louisiana Board of Regents appoints a new commissioner of higher education.

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed is the new commissioner. She's on a back to school tour, visiting colleges through out the state and Shreveport is her first stop. She visited two colleges LSUS and SUSLA, sharing her future goals for higher ed.

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed says,"we need to make sure that more students have access to quality education, that is affordable and accessible, that we erase equity gaps and that we make sure that students reach their unlimited potential."

She spoke to students, university leaders and members of the local business community at a stakeholders breakfast and student round table. By the end of the week she would have visited 13 college campuses throughout the state.

Come October first Commissioner Reed will begin a new state campaign that will highlight first generation college students.

