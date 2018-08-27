New commissioner of higher ed. takes a tour of Shreveport colleges
SHREVEPORT, La - The Louisiana Board of Regents appoints a new commissioner of higher education.
Dr. Kim Hunter Reed is the new commissioner. She's on a back to school tour, visiting colleges through out the state and Shreveport is her first stop. She visited two colleges LSUS and SUSLA, sharing her future goals for higher ed.
Dr. Kim Hunter Reed says,"we need to make sure that more students have access to quality education, that is affordable and accessible, that we erase equity gaps and that we make sure that students reach their unlimited potential."
She spoke to students, university leaders and members of the local business community at a stakeholders breakfast and student round table. By the end of the week she would have visited 13 college campuses throughout the state.
Come October first Commissioner Reed will begin a new state campaign that will highlight first generation college students.
More Stories
-
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Kara Griffin.
-
We are looking at another day of scattered rain and storms across the…
-
A shooting sends one man to the hospital as officers search for the…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.