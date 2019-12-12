New committee to be created on race relations for the City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins announces a new committee focused on race relations in the city.

The Shreveport Commission on Racial and Cultural Diversity will be made up of eleven Shreveport residents of different ages and backgrounds.

“I want this committee to be represented of the population, I want it to be as diverse as possible, I want every voice to be heard within this committee,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said.

The idea for the committee stems from what the mayor says is the racial dialogue happening inside the city council meetings.

“A lot of it racial charged about issues where race doesn’t necessarily need to be introduced. And it really puts our community up against one another and we can’t afford that,” said Mayor Perkins.

“It came into the focus of the mayor and I when we did the liquor store ordinance,” said Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford who represents District A.

Mayor Perkins has created an advisory committee of three people, who will be over the Commission on Racial and Cultural DiversityThey will set up the structure for it and set the rules that should be followed.

Mayor Perkins says, “and I can say, I’m not putting together a committee or commission to put one together we’re actually going to get some tangible things done and we’re looking for some great feedback coming out of this committee.”

City Councilman Willie Bradford is one of three people on the advisory committee, for the third commission of its kind in the city.”

It’s a climate now in Shreveport that I haven’t seen since the 80’s. We don’t have personalities or statesmen that merge Shreveport like we did in the past.”

Bradford says over the last several months the racial divide has become worse.

“I think if we can be honest with each other and just find out what are the causes of why we have allowed ourselves to creep into the dark ages of division and I think we can do a better job.”

You can apply to join the commission by going to the city’s website.

