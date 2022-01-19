New COVID cases among students triple in Caddo schools

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of new cases reported among students in Caddo schools more than tripled over the previous week, according to the data reported to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Data on cases among students and staff in the state’s K-12 public schools are updated weekly on Wednesdays. This week, the data show 781 new cases reported among students, compared to 235 reported the previous week. The new cases bring the total reported in the district to 1,674, nearly doubling the 892 tallied since the state started tracking COVID in schools in October 2020.

New faculty and staff cases in Caddo schools nearly doubled over the previous week, with 147, compared to the 78 reported the previous week.

As a result of the staffing shortage caused by cases among teachers, Caddo schools are asking for parents with degrees to sign up as substitute teachers. The school district’s chief human resources officer says parents would have the flexibility to choose the days they would like to work.

“Right now, it’s a season where we are asking parents to help because we don’t want to close down schools,” Leisa Woolfolk said. “We want our students to have that day-to-day experience in the classrooms. Just takes commitment and willing spirit. Someone that likes children, likes working around children.”

A substitute teaching gig pays up to $10 an hour, according to Woolfolk. Click here to view Caddo Parish Public School job listings.

Bossier schools also saw a significant spike in both student and staff cases. Last week, Bossier schools reported 278 new cases among students and 75 among faculty and staff. This week, they reported 505 new student cases and 103 new staff cases.

The Webster Parish School District, which sent some classes virtual last week and where they’re actively looking to recruit and train substitute teachers, reported 106 new cases this week and eight new staff cases.