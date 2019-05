SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rape and kidnapping trial of the Louisiana rapper known as Mystikal has been pushed back to November.

Michael Tyler was originally set to stand trial in August on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. He is accused of raping a woman in October 2016 when he was in town for a concert.

Tuesday morning, prosecutors told a judge the alleged victim said she does not have any intentions on showing up to court hearings or the trial.

In March, the prosecutor and defense agreed to reschedule the trial because of a conflict with the prosecutor's schedule.

At a hearing Tuesday in Caddo District Court, a new trial date was scheduled for November 18.

Tyler was behind bars for 18 months until his release February 13 on $3 million bond.