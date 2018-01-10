New drinking ordinance in Port City

There are new drinking laws in the Shreveport area after city council voted on Tuesday.

A new drinking ordinance allows restaurants to build patio areas for people to drink on the outside of the restaurants.

A second component of the ordinance will allow special events only having to talk to the Shreveport police and skip having to ask the Shreveport city council.

“It really helps a sense of vibrancy… In our downtown, we’ve seen a lot of return,” said Shreveport city councilman Jeff Everson. “You like to see people out in the street, hanging out, congregating, having a meal. That makes people feel comfortable and excited about returning to downtown.”

Everson says that he’s trying to bring the fun spirit back to downtown Shreveport. It’s not that it’s going away, he says it just needs more avenues to let people enjoy themselves.

“That’s something that you see primarily down south and we just want to be competitive,” said city councilman Jerry Bowman.

Some of the owners at the bars are also excited about the new ordinance coming to the city.

“The customers are going to enjoy it more,” said James Washington, owner of the Prime XO Cigar and Hookah Lounge. “I’m definitely going to enjoy it more. It’s just going to open up a lot of doors, I believe so. I want downtown to thrive. There’s so much potential downtown.”