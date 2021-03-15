New drive around will make it easier for parents to drop off, pick up students at Benton Elementary

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new drive around will make it more convenient for parents to drop off and pick up students at Benton Elementary.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, on Monday crews started applying a new surface to Roby Ln., which exits onto LA Hwy 162 on the west side of the school. The goal of the project is to reduce the traffic back-up that happens before and after school.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said, “Our plans are to make the east entrance of the student pickup area one-way, and allow traffic to exit on a much improved Roby Lane to the west of the school. We’re starting the project where the entrance lanes join Roby behind the school.”

Ford added, “Every morning and afternoon, La. 162 is practically shut down because of the traffic on the east side when vehicles enter and exit at the school. We believe allowing parents to move in one direction will expedite traffic and eliminate much of the congestion.”

The project is expected to be complete before students return from spring break.