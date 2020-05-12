New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open Friday in South Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site will open in South Shreveport Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart parking lot on Mansfield Road.

The testing site will be the second hosted by Walmart and eTrueNorth in cooperation with state and local officials in the Shreveport area.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Mansfield during this unprecedented time,” said Tice White, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Louisiana in a statement announcing the additional testing location. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

The first such drive-through testing site opened at the Walmart on Barksdale Highway on April 13 and initially was only open to health care workers and first responders. It has since been expanded to those in high-risk groups without COVID-19 symptoms and anyone in the general public with symptoms who meet CDC screening guidelines.

That site is currently open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Beginning May 15, both drive-thru testing sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

The sites are not available for walk-ups. Appointments for testing at the Mansfield Road location must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.

Appointment for the Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy location must be made through QuestDiagnostics’ MyQuest online portal. There are no out-of-pocket costs for individuals who are tested.

Self-administered nasal swab tests will be used that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

Additional details on the COVID-19 testing sites:

Beginning May 15, the site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly.

7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth's online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.

For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

Those being tested will need to wear as mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.

The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals.

Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

Update to the Shreveport Barksdale Hwy COVID-19 testing site:

Until May 13, the drive-through location at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport, LA 71105 will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

, the drive-through location at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Shreveport, LA 71105 will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Beginning May 15, the testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

