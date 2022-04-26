SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Kids Clinic in Shreveport is now offering a new robot-assisted therapy for children facing mobility challenges, becoming one of the few in the ArkLaTex to do so.

This new Trexso Plus technology is manufactured by Trexo Robotics, and CHRISTUS Kids Clinic physical therapist Sally Connella says it offers an opportunity for children to walk, which may not have been attainable for kids before.

The Trexso robotic skeleton is attached to the hips, knees, and feet to help patients stay stable in a weight-bearing position.

“This is a device called a gait trainer, which we have had for years. So, it’s a device that we put kids in that supports them and their pelvis when we walk, we have them kind of walk-in air and we can read their range of motion and it takes them through a gate cycle that we can’t normally get without the help of the machine.”

Morgan Pugh is 18 years old and has been a patient with CHRISTUS Kids Clinic for years. She’s been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Morgan’s family decided to take a chance on the Trexo training. She’s the first patient in the region to use this new technology. After only using it five times, doctors are already seeing her make strides.

“Her endurance, just stepping in it to exercise. Her head control and her trunk control. So, she’s able to keep her head up and her trunk up with less support for longer,“ Connella said.

Trexso Plus was purchased with grant funding from the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and donations from the community through the CHRISTUS Foundation.

Morgan’s mother, Abby Pugh, is thankful her daughter gets to experience this type of training.

“Seeing that they’re able to reach out and provide those things for children who otherwise would never get to use them or benefit from them is quite amazing,“ Pugh said.

CHRISTUS Kids Clinic is one of fewer than 20 locations in the United States to offer therapy using the Trexo Plus robot.

Patients must be evaluated before scheduling Texso Plus therapy sessions.