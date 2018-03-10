New jobs coming to Bossier

Bossier City is offering new job opportunities.

“Business is booming in Bossier City and we’re so happy to be a part and tout all these great successes,” said Katie Theriot, Bossier Chamber of Commerce Director of Business Development.

The chamber is getting the word out on a few upcoming career fairs.

Bossier Parish Community College will host a career fair for Nursing and Allied Health graduates on March 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Virginia College will host a career fair open to anyone on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

But the big one will be at The Blake. It’s a brand new senior care community center off Airline Drive.

“We’re really the first of it’s kind in the area by offering our seniors a resort style setting and providing any additional care they might need without depriving our seniors of that enhancement that life brings,” said Marissa Carbine, director of activities the Blake of Bossier City.

It’s set to open in June. They’re looking to fill 80 jobs both part and full-time. You don’t need experience working in a nursing home to apply.

“We are a new a community and we’re hiring everybody. From maintenance, facility, administration, nursing, we are truly looking to staff this amazing complex we’re building out there,” Carbine said.

They’ll need officer workers along with restaurant staff.

“If you’ve had a job, odds are what you have done is applicable to what we’re looking for at The Blake. We’re just looking for really good people who are excited and as excited as we are by bringing this quality to the area,” Carbine said.

The Blake will host it’s career fair on Tuesday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bossier Parish Library at 2206 Beckett Street.