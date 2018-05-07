New lane added to ease school traffic congestion in Bossier Parish

Motorists travelling through one busy intersection in south Bossier Parish could find their trip a little easier in the not-too-distant future.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury has completed construction of an acceleration lane heading north from the intersection of Sligo Road and U.S. Hwy. 71. All that remains before the lane can open is applying the necessary striping. The new improvements were permitted through the Louisiana DOTD office.

“They’ve finished putting up the guard rail separating the new lane and the railroad ditch and we expect them to have the striping down next week,” said Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford.

“This should make it much easier for northbound traffic to travel through the intersection. Traffic westbound on Sligo Road. turning right to the southbound lanes will have to merge into traffic using the new acceleration lane.”

Drivers should have no difficulty adapting to the new acceleration lane, Ford said. Two northbound lanes are being opened up but nothing else changes in the configuration of lanes at the intersection where Sligo Road. and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway meet Hwy. 71.

“Vehicles traveling north on Hwy. 71 need to expect the merging traffic from the new acceleration lane,” he said. “That lane is about a quarter-mile long and traffic should not be impaired. Drivers did not lose a lane in this process, they actually gained one for merging into traffic.”

Those who come south on Hwy. 71 from Bossier City will still have a turn lane onto Sligo Rd. eastbound, and traffic heading east on the parkway still have left and right turn lanes and a center lane to proceed onto Sligo Rd.

“This is going to give us traffic relief, especially in the morning and afternoon rush hours,” Ford said. “The Police Jury completed this project working with DOTD to handle the additional traffic from the new Parkway extension and Parkway High School.”