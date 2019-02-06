New law paves way for private animal rescues

A gap in local law leads to private animal rescues to open in Bossier City. Bossier officials said the City had laws surrounding public facilities for animal control, but not for private rescues until this one wanted to make Bossier its home.

Port City Cat Rescue pulls felines from kill-shelters to foster and adopt out. Now its the first private animal rescue to open in Bossier City right off Benton Road. They even care for cats with disabilities.

“We take in some special needs cases that wouldn’t have a chance anywhere else,” said Keri Mueller, Port City Cat Rescue secretary and treasurer.

It’s ran by Mueller who is a CPA by day and volunteer cat rescuer by night.

“We just try and find them good homes and take in as many as we adopt out every month which is about 30 to 40 every month,” Mueller said.

The non-profit started in 2015 and recently moved to Bossier. But encountered a problem where the City did not have private rescues written in the zoning code.

“Great cause. Great organization. But we didn’t have a way to approve them,” said Sam Marsiglia, Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission executive director.

So Marsiglia wrote a new ordinance to properly zone them, classifying them under a commericial property.

“A lot of it was based on what I have seen other cities doing. Private animal shelters are becoming very popular all other the country,” Marsiglia said.

It prevents residential properties from becoming rescues with certain rules such as the animals can only be 30 pounds and below. While opening the door for future private animal rescues to develop in Bossier City which will decrease the euthanisia rate and strays on the streets.

“I’m very excited that maybe we’ll become more animal-friendly in the city and help as many as we can. Maybe more rescues can open up to help these animal controls and cats on the street. It will make the process a lot easier which will faciliate a lot more cats getting homes,” Mueller said.

Port City Cat Rescue spays and neuters and microchips each cat using funds from adoption fees, grants and public donations.

“It’s hard work but it’s vey worth it. We love the animals,” Mueller said.

Marsiglia said to be zoned, the organizations do not have to be certified non-profits but must comply with state and federal laws that apply to animal rescue organizations.