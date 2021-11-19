New Law: Residents to pay credit/debit/ACH processing fees for online payments to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City residents who use a credit card to pay monies owed the city online are going to see a price hike, as the Bossier City Council has voted to charge processing fees back to the customer.

The city claims surcharges levied by processing companies for online payments became increasingly burdensome on the City’s budget, and it 2020 cost the City more than a quarter-million dollars.

In response, the City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance that will send those fees right back to the payor.

The fees will be applicable to all online and in-person payments made via debit card, credit card, or ACH (electronic account withdrawal).

The city will not collect any fees related to processing, but instead will be charged and collected by the processing companies.

Bossier City accepts online payments for the following:

• Property Tax

• Online Property Tax Sale

• Tickets

• Water Bill

• Parks & Recreation (registration)

Customers still have options to avoid paying additional fees by paying any bills with a check or money order via mail or in-person.