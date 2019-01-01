New laws in 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - A new year usually means new state laws.

In Louisiana, convictions of serious felony crimes will require unanimous jury verdicts. Voters approved the constitutional amendment during the November election.

Louisiana families now have the option to install video monitoring systems in their family's nursing home rooms and college students will be able to use their id to vote.

In Arkansas, the state minimum wage is going up. Beginning tomorrow it will increase to $9.25 per hour. The minimum wag will go up in 2020 ($10) and again in 2021 ($11).

In Texas, all sexually oriented businesses will be required to post a sign in each bathroom with the contact information for the National Human Traffic Resource Center. This law doesn't go into effect until March.