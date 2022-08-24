SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council addressed several issues on Tuesday, including local liquor sales, retiree health insurance, and other healthcare concerns.

Liquor sales were back on the agenda and up for a vote at Tuesday’s council meeting. The council went back and forth for the past few months over the rules on how businesses can sell liquor. The ordinances were postponed or failed to pass in July. After the council added amendments, five ordinances relating to the Chapter 10 code passed.

The ordinances aim to clean up the Chapter 10 language about the kinds of permits a liquor store can apply for and ABO cards. They also address the Shreveport police department’s authority to shut down a liquor store if it “poses an imminent danger to the community.” These ordinances passed without much discussion or debate with support from the police department.

However, the ordinance that has been an ongoing issue relates to repealing the physical separation of hard liquor sales. Several local liquor store owners said that removing it would hurt their business by favoring big box stores and exposing children to hard alcohol. One owner brought products as an example.

“It’s called Snowball. Pink gum flavored vodka. It even has a baby in a diaper on it. The alcohol industry has changed a lot since we were young. It’s now geared towards the younger generation; peanut butter whiskey. Do we want 8, 9, 10-year-old kids going up and down the grocery store looking at peanut butter whiskey?” asked store owner Michael Labban.

This council did away with separate entrances and repealed the physical separation.

Councilors also discussed concerns with the insurance for retired employees in the meeting.

The President and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health Systems addressed the council again. He said the proposed new retirement plan for 2023 put Willis-Knighton under a narrow network plan, thus limiting access for current employees and retirees.

Mayor Adrian Perkins and CFO Kasey Brown told him that Gallegher Consulting oversees the insurance plans process. He says employees would not lose access to their Willis-Knighton doctors. Mayor Perkins invited representatives from Blue Cross to explain their reasoning behind the contract negotiations to make it transparent for the public.

The council addressed a dispute over a Request for Proposal form the city says was sent through Aetna health insurance company. Willis-Knighton says they did not receive the RFP and were left out. Councilman Grayson Boucher pressed further, saying he wanted to see the RFP himself. He expressed concern that one of the area’s largest health care providers was allegedly left out.

Mayor Perkins responded, “Councilman, really quick because we have to be careful when we’re putting words out there like that. Or you implying impropriety because you’ve never asked for documents from the Health Care Trust Fund Board? You don’t sit on the board, so that’s just unorthodox. That’s why I’m asking.”

Boucher answered, “No. We’re a seven-member board up here that oversees the finances with the city. I think that I have the right when I have constituents calling concerned about their health care.”

Mayor Perkins said he doesn’t deny that, and Boucher answered it’s within his rights to see the document. He assured Boucher the administration would send over any documents he requested and was not hiding anything from the council or the public. Perkins said the board also has hundreds of documents from every meeting, and the RFP went through Aetna to area providers.

The Health Care Trust Fund Board will hold a special meeting on Sep 7 to discuss the insurance plans. It will then go before the city council for their approval.