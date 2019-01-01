New mammogram offers improved comfort

NBC NEWS - A new machine is helping to improve the comfort for women who undergo mammograms.

For many women, getting a mammogram can be an excruciating experience, keeping them from making an appointment for their yearly exam.

Now the SmartCurve System is offering a more comfortable mammogram.

"It has this new kind of gentle curve along the front and the back, which helps reduce the pinching that women experience with mammograms," says Dr. Kathleen Meyer, a radiologist at X-Ray Associates of New Mexico says.

Women will still have to be compressed. Doctors say it's necessary in order to find cancers and fewer false-positives. The good news is, the compression is brief.

"All in under four seconds of imaging time. So it's the fastest available on the market," Dr. Meyer says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2RcVy3s