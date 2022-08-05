SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A colorful new art mural in downtown Shreveport is now complete.

The mural showcases an array of beautiful colors and butterflies on Marshall St. through the I-20 underpass.

“The columns represent Shreveport’s identity of all types of people. It also represents transformation, the idea that we’re moving into a new digital age,” said Shreveport native and artist Ka’Davien Baylor. “Our society needs to stay up to date on the new frontier, what’s happening, so we can stay on board with the rest of the world.”

Column of Marshall St. mural

Members of The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership class chose the project, and the city approved the mural in Dec 2021. Baylor and artists Eric Francis and Willie A. Love started working on it on May 1st. It took three months of hard work to finish.

They asked friends, businesses, and other supporters for donations to help pay for the mural’s production. Funding for the mural cost a little under $40,000.