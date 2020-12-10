Brookshire’s takes over naming rights for Bossier City arena

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire’s was announced Thursday morning as the new naming partner for the arena in Bossier City formerly known as the CenturyLink Center.

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker said the arena will now be called Brookshire’s Grocery Arena.

“We as a company are incredibly thrilled to extend our involvement and dedication to Bossier City and Bossier City community with this partnership of us purchasing the naming rights of this absolutely first-class facility,” said chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire, grandfather started the company 92 years ago with a small store in downtown Tyler, Texas. The family-owned company now operates more than 180 stores in the region under the brands of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, and Spring Market.

City officials and ASM Global representatives revealed the corporate name it will bear in exchange for sponsorship of the 4,000-seat multi-purpose venue Thursday morning. While details of the contract were not offered, David Brookshire confirmed it is a ten-year deal, “so we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship that we hope helps the Bossier community.”

“I want to leave you with a commitment from us, from our family, from my father, from myself, from every one of our nearly 2,000 people that work for Brookshires in this greater metropolitan area: you’re going to get our very best as a partner in this arena,” said Chief Operating Officer Trent Brookshire. “And it’s going to be something that becomes a magnet. Clearly, it already is, but as we exit the COVID era, whenever that day comes, this is going to be one of the hottest destinations and you’re going to have a partner in us to really amplify and clarify what this community stands for.”

The fact that Brookshire’s was willing to sign on to the long-term, likely multi-million-dollar deal during a pandemic was noted with appreciation by ASM Global General Manager Rebecca Bonnevier.

“As we all know, we are in the middle of a pandemic. The fact that they stepped up to the plate now in the middle of it shows that they believe in our future. They believe in the future when it comes to providing our community with quality food and great service and they also believe in the quality of life in our area and they’re willing to step up to the plate even before everything opens up again. And I just think that speaks volumes and I want to recognize that and thank them again.”

ASM Global is the company that manages the arena in partnership with the city.

Naming rights for the arena were put up for bid in July 2019 after CenturyLink announced it would not renew its contract, which expired in October 2020. The Monroe-based telephone company had paid the City of Bossier City $3,250,000 to have the naming rights to the arena for the past ten years.

Before that, the facility built in 2000 was known as the Bossier City Arena.

Nearly $10 million worth of renovations and upgrades to the CenturyLink Center were completed in 2019. It’s been home to the Shreveport-Bossier Battle Wings AFL team and Shreveport-Bossier Mudbugs CHL team and hosted everything from hot tub exhibitions to concerts featuring big names such as Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, P!nk, and KISS. It also served as the venue for the Olympic qualifying for Women’s Volleyball in August 2019, the only event of its kind in the United States.

“This is not just a logo.”

During the announcement, COO Trent Brookshire explained the meaning behind the new logo, which features what he described as a “sporty” font and is designed to “represent upward flight with the four contrails of what would be a B-52 bomber representing our connection back to Barksdale Air Force Base here in Bossier.”

That explanation was met with applause from some of those attending the announcement.

“So we have tremendous gratitude and loyalty towards our military here and we know how critical that is, so when you see this logo, just know that it means something,” Brookshire added.

