New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow. He will become the first former NFL player to receive the award.

The House of Representatives on Thursday, Dec. 20 gave unanimous passage of legislation S. 2652 to award Gleason, a Washington native who played for the Saints from 2000-2006, the Gold Medal. Gleason cemented his place in Saints lore with his blocked punt vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the re-opening game of the Superdome (now Mercedes-Benz Superdome) on Sept. 25, 2006. Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and is being honored for his work to help others with the condition.

“It is a true honor to witness Steve Gleason become the first New Orleanian and former NFL Legend to receive the Congressional Gold Medal,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “Along with his wife, Michel, and everyone at Team Gleason, they have unfailingly confronted ALS with a courageous and unwavering determination. Their tireless work to provide crucial assistance and the latest in technology and services has improved countless people’s quality of living. Steve is leaving a truly indelible mark in American history and we are honored to call him a true New Orleans Saint.”

Click here for more.