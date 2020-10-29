New restaurant opens in Shreveport serving Banh Mi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Restaurants have been hit especially hard during the pandemic, many having to close. So we find some encouraging news in Shreveport as a new type of restaurant serving some unique options has just opened.

A Bahn Mi sandwich shop opens in Shreveport called “World Sandwich” off Youree Drive. It’s a locally-owned family restaurant of Vietnamese descent serving up something different for your palate.

“We created the concept because there was nothing here like it. We wanted it to have its own niche and give the community something new,” said Sky Huynh, manager of World Sandwich.

Bahn Mi is a Vietnamese sandwich made either hot or cold on a baguette with different types of meat, usually pork including terrine and pork belly, topped with cilantro, cucumbers, pickled diakons, peppers and sauce. The menu has locally and regionally sourced ingredients with a variety of choices. Huihn said everything is made in-house including the bread which is baked fresh in a specially-designed oven from Vietnam.

“This is something much different that everyone should try and it will change your way of thinking,” Huynh said.

He said his family moved to Shreveport when he was a kid and he wants stay local. So they had the idea to open up the restaurant despite the uncertain times. His mom owns Luxury Nail Salon and Spa next door so expanding into the nearby building helped in the decision process.

“We just rolled the dice really. We saw a vision for ourselves and thought it would work,” Huynh said.

With just opening last week they are seeing a steady stream of customers. “It’s delicious. We love the meat and the sauces on it,” said one woman as she received her sandwich.

“So many places are closing so we thought lets do something for whatever time we have and make something good,” Huynh said.

World Sandwich is located at 5747 Youree Drive next to Sunshine Health Foods.