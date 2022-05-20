BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stirling Bossier Shopping Center has four new options for shopping and fun coming soon.

Krush Boutique’s new location opened next to Belk earlier in May and offers a variety of women’s clothing. They also have locations in Shreveport and Longview. Their new branch is located at 2980 Meadow Creek Dr.

A chic wine bar will open near Baskin Robbins in the second quarter of 2022. We Olive & Wine Bar offers artisan olive oils, balsamic vinegars, tapenades, and local wines.

Buckle is a well known national chain that offers clothing, footwear, and accessories. Their new 8,000 square foot location will open in June next to Belk.

If home goods are more you’re thing, then the new Bath & Body Works is the place for you. The new location will fill 4,000 square feet between the Ross Dress For Less and Belk. They’re the most popular home fragrance and fragrant body care retailer in America. Opening day is expected to be in late summer of 2022.