New Shreveport NAACP election ordered by national office after Nov. results called into question

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The NAACP has called a new election for the Executive Committee of the Shreveport chapter of the organization after the results of its November election were called into question.

The decision comes after a group that includes one of those who ran for president of the chapter contested the outcome of the Nov. 7th election, claiming ineligible votes were accepted and requesting an investigation.

The Rev. Calvin Austin was declared the winner of the race for Shreveport NAACP president in the Nov. 7 election. Pastor Linus Mayes lost by four votes and is one of the people alleging discrepancies in the voting.

In a letter sent Monday, NAACP’s National Director of Governance and Engagement Quincy Bates advised the local chapter that the national office “will intervene and institute corrective action” due to ongoing concerns regarding the branch election process.

A new date hasn’t been set for the new election for officers and members of the Executive Committee. In the upcoming election, the national office will determine the eligibility of all candidates.