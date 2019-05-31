New Shreveport trash fee begins June 1

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents will see a new trash pickup fee in their waters bill starting June 1.

The Shreveport City Council approved the $7 ‘Clean City User Fee’ back in March. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins originally wanted an $18 fee. 

The fee will go into a Solid Waste Enterprise Fund. The money raised from the fee will go towards raises for the city’s sanitation workers, taking the hourly pay from around $12 an hour to just above $15 an hour.

