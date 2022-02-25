SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thirteen new recruits joined the Shreveport Police Department Friday in a graduation ceremony for the department’s 85th basic training class.

Police Chief Wayne Smith presided over the ceremony along with Mayor Adrian Perkins and former Police Chief Ben Raymond.

The rookies walked across the stage accepting their diplomas after lots of hard work both mentally and physically.

They said they’re ready to serve the community.

“It means everything. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and finally got the opportunity to do it,” said graduate Ashley Heflin.

“I didn’t really watch cartoons growing up. I watched Live PD and Cops and stuff. So I grew on the old cops shows and it inspired me,” said Joe Brown, 85th basic training class graduate.

A Shreveport fireman and a Desoto Parish deputy also received their diplomas.