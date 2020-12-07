New speed bumps added to keep pedestrians safe on SAU campus

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – New speed bumps will soon be added to slow traffic on the campus of Southern Arkansas University.

The speed bumps will be installed Thursday, Dec. 10 in both lanes of traffic on North Jackson St. in front of Overstreet Hall.

Signage for the new safety measures will also go up this week.

Assistant University Police Chief Bryan Christenson said they are being installed “in relation to a future crosswalk relocation” at Overstreet.

Physical Plant director Robert Nash said the northbound speed bump will be placed near the Jackson St. intersection with East University and the southbound speed bump will be near West University.

Additional speed bumps will be installed in the coming weeks.