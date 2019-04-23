New STEM Zone exhibits to be featured in BAFB Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A tornado generator is among the new exhibits that will be featured during this year’s Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show.

The air show will return on May 18 and 19 to Barksdale Air Force Base.

STEM Zone, sponsored by STARBASE Louisiana, will offer fun activities and exhibits that teach science, technology, engineering, and math.

The STEM Zone exhibits will include virtual reality and drone technology. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the next generation of space exploration with NASA and build and throw chalk bombs to make airplane art.

The air show will also feature aerobatic performances by the Canadian Force Snowbirds, the F-35 Demo Team, Tora! Tora! Tora!, the Black Daggers jump team, and many more.

There will also be static displays of modern and historic military aircraft including the B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and more.

Admission to the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show is free and open to the public.

The event is organized and hosted by the 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale Air Force Base with the support of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council.

For more details, including helpful information on parking and security measures, visit www.barksdaleafbairshow.com.

