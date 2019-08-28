New subdivision coming to North Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Shreveport City Council approves an annexation for the first major development to be built in North Shreveport in decades.

The annexation will expand the tax base for Shreveport by bringing in families for a new subdivision by Trinity Heights Church.

The big plot of land next to Trinity Heights off Old Mooringsport Road will become a new gated community subdivision for big, new homes. 82 units will be built for homes starting at 250-thousand dollars.

This is Councilman Willie Bradford’s district and he said it’s the most significant kind of development of this type for this part of town in twenty years.

“I think it will attractive. It will outside the confines of traffic and very country-type living in the city so we’re excited about it. It will be bringing residents in the city. Which means the tax base of 250-thousand dollar homes, we anticipated those individuals moving into those homes would be purchasers and consumers of resources of the city. So it’s a win-win,” said Bradford, District A.

The annexation from the parish to the city is because the land is in an awkward spot, right next to the church that’s in city limits but right outside in the parish, and before the ‘city maintenance ends’ sign.

“So it’s just like it being in the middle of a sand which,” Bradford said.

Bradford also believes the new subdivision will spur business growth in North Shreveport.

“I believe it’s going to create some type of economic development in that area as well because we’ll have North Highlands, North Lake, MLK and I think other businesses will be coming into that area to supply the services and needs in that community,” Bradford said.

Breaking ground for the first home should begin in the next 30 days.