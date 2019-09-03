New subdivision to make it’s way to Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite water table concerns in north Bossier Parish, more than 400 new homes are still coming into the area.

The police jury approved a zoning change to land directly behind the Rosedale subdivision located off Airline Drive. The 161 acre subdivision will be called Canes Landing. The Bossier Parish engineer Butch Ford said the water table is high in north Bossier Parish due to recent flooding. This is causing drive ways and pavements to collapse.

The police jury is developing a new way to fix the problem under ground but they warn developers the new mandate for building a home is more expensive.

“Another hurdle to jump in this high growth area but we’re going to get through it. The sad thing is developers are going to see a little extra costs for any utilitieze that are installed. If they don’t do it what we’re finding is there are going to be more failures,” said Ford.

The Bossier Parish Police jury has teamed up with LSUS to study the water table. They will start construction on wells in the parish, which was purchased by LSUS, next week.

