New system alerts Greenwood residents about real-time emergency situations

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Greenwood residents can now learn about emergency situations through a new alert system.

The Greenwood Police Department has partnered with Nixle to implement its “Community Notification System” to alert residents in real-time for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories.

As a resident, there are several simple ways to register:

Text your ZIPCODE to 888777 from your mobile phone

Go to https://www.nixle.com/ and sign up

Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to www.nixle.com and creating a User Profile.

Greenwood Police Department began using Nixle several years ago, but abandoned it in 2017 after a lack of community members registering for the free service.

After recent events that needed information pushed out, Chief Gibson decided to

redeploy the system in an attempt to keep the community members notified of important information and events.

The service is secure, reliable and easy to use for our organization.

All Alerts will be targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts from Greenwood Police Department.

Nixle Alerts can be sent through text, email, web, social media, and the Nixle mobile app in an instant.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.