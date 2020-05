CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new time has been set for a free mobile COVID-19 testing site in Caddo Parish.

The screenings in Gilliam will now take place between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, May 1 at the David Raines Community Health Center on 12763 Lay St.

Please remember to:

Register by calling (318) 227-3354

Bring ID

Stay in your car when you arrive

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.