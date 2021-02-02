New truck will help Food Bank of NWLA feed hungry families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has received a new vehicle that will help them distribute food to hungry families.

Officials with the Food Bank of NWLA announced Tuesday that received a refrigerated box truck and $21,000 to assist with mobile food distributions.

The Darden Restaurants, Inc. Foundation, the charitable arm of Darden Restaurants, Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated with the Food Bank of NWLA to help give food to those facing hunger.

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana receives new truck to help with mobile food distributions

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana receives new truck to help with mobile food distributions

Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Martha Marak said, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 5 people in Northwest Louisiana may face hunger. We are proud to partner with the Darden Restaurants Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske. During this time of heightened need, the addition to our Food Bank’s fleet of vehicles is welcomed and appreciated.”

Director of the Darden Restaurants Foundation Stephanie Ghertner said, “Families face hunger in every community across the country; your neighbor, child’s classmate or even co-worker may be struggling to get enough to eat. Darden and the Darden Restaurants Foundation are proud to partner with Feeding America member food banks to address the significant issue of hunger in a tangible and meaningful way.”

Since March 2020, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has implemented 492 mobile food distributions throughout Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, and DeSoto Parishes.

The addition of the vehicle will support the Food Bank’s ability and capacity to fight hunger in Northwest Louisiana, especially in rural areas and food deserts.