SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new site for healthy living is growing outside of downtown, offering fresh produce to Shreveport residents.

The City broke ground on its new Urban Farm on Sprague Street. It features an Indoor Ag Container that uses new technology to grow produce year-round. It can produce 90 pounds of greens every three weeks, which is impossible under traditional agriculture methods.

The farm is a collaboration between Shreveport Green, SWEPCO, and the Electric Power Research Institute to address the food deserts in the community. The goal is to serve people living in the Allendale, Lakeside, and Ledbetter Heights neighborhoods.

“So this was a great opportunity to combine our products with our expertise to really give back,” said Chelsea Adcock, SWEPCO Consumer Programs Marketing Coordinator.

“To bring fresh, nutrient-rich produce to areas that have not had it. So now they have access and the ability to come to a workshop and learn how to grow these weird foods. Like this I’m holding, which is Butterhead Lettuce. We want to teach people how to recognize this and what exactly to do with it so you can make a healthy choice in your life,” said Shreveport Green Urban Farm Director Lauren Jones.

Urban Farms will host growing and cooking classes for the public to attend.