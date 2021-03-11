New website offers one-stop-shop on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new website is offering a one-stop-shop on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Shreveport-Bossier.

On Thursday the Greater Shreveport Chamber announced that it has launched Vaccinate318. The website will provide information on who is currently eligible, locations where vaccines are available, as well as contact information for those locations.

The site also has a map to help people find the nearest location to them. The resource can be found at www.Vaccinate318.com.

President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber Dr. Timothy Magner said, “The Chamber believes that credible, actionable information is critical to overcoming the pandemic, re-opening our economy, and moving our community forward. Now that vaccines are available it’s even more important for us to have a single place where individuals can get the latest information in real-time.”

The resource is updated after any changes in guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, the Governor’s office, or the CDC.

Vaccinate318 is part of a wider initiative by the chamber to provide a single source for accurate and actionable information regarding the pandemic. The chamber also partnered with local healthcare systems, municipalities, and business groups to launch www.OpenSafeSBC.com. That resource serves to help clarify guidance and provide recommendations for local businesses to keep their employees and customers safe as we reopen our economy and keep it open.